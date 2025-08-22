If we need to struggle a bit for statehood, we will: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) With the hopes for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the Monsoon Session dashed, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the struggle begins anew from here.

"Leave it now, the hope has gone, the water has crossed over. We will start our process from here. We had hoped that this would not be needed, that the promises made to us would be acted upon. On those promises, action will be taken," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

"Well, If we need to struggle a bit, have to work hard a bit … That we will do on our part," the National Conference leader said.

The chief minister was attending the 56th School Raising Day of Sainik School in Nagrota and inaugurated Triveni Girls Hostel.

He also accused the Centre of intending to use the three proposed bills on prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers to selectively target the politicians. "For now, in all the cases that have been registered and in which arrests have been made, only opposition members have been targeted. If this step is truly being taken to end corruption, then what has been the impact of the government's work since 2014?" he said.

"No law is inherently bad — the misuse of a law is what makes it wrong," he asserted.

"I only want to remind my friends in the BJP of one thing — they will not remain in power forever. The very law they use against others today could tomorrow be used against their own people. Playing with the law will not be beneficial for the country," he said.

Abdullah said the matter was now before the parliamentary committee and he will wait for the outcome.

On the recent sacking of two government employees over alleged terror links, the chief minister said, "This is something you will have to ask the Raj Bhavan about — we have no role in it." Responding to questions on cabinet deliberations and relief measures to the affected in cloudburst, Abdullah said, "For now, we are providing as much relief as we can. If, after assessment, more relief is required, we will provide that as well." PTI AB VN VN