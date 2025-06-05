If we protect nature, it will protect us: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said everyone should make efforts to safeguard the environment. If we protect nature, it will protect us, he said.

"He (Reddy) said we should be committed to controlling plastic pollution, the main theme of this year's World Environment Day. He said the theme of the people's government is to pass on the wealth of natural resources to the future generations," the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy called for renewed commitment to ensure a cleaner, greener, "and more sustainable planet".

Reddy said inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" (one tree in mother's name) initiative, he continues to plant saplings during official engagements and review visits, contributing to a greener future, one step at a time.

"Small actions today can lead to a brighter tomorrow. Together, let's create a better world for future generations," Reddy, also president of BJP in Telangana, said in a post on 'X'. PTI SJR SJR KH