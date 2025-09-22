If we stand together, India can be free from TB by 2025: Pondy Lt Guv

Puducherry, Sept 22 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Monday appealed to all sections of people, including government staff and corporates, to come forward to support TB patients with nutrition and encouragement.

Kailashnathan, who met the TB patients at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in neighbouring Villianoor, said, "I listened to the struggles of patients and handed them nutrition bags packed with essentials." He said, "medicines alone cannot heal the patients. Nutritious food gives strength and immunity to fight back and ensure livelihood support." Kailashnathan also said he made a personal donation to 'Nikshay Mitra' scheme, a programme under which anyone can adopt TB patients and support them with nutrition and encouragement.

The Lt Governor said, "if we stand together, India can be free from TB by 2025." Appealing to all officers, government employees, corporates, institutions and kind-hearted citizens to step forward, Lt Governor said "even small acts of generosity like adopting one patient can make a big change. TB is not just a disease. It often pushes families into hardship and loneliness. But with care and community support patients can regain hope and strength." Secretary to Health, Puducherry government, Jayanth Kumar Ray, Director of Health and Family Services Sevvel and officials of the Department of Chest Clinic were among those present. PTI COR ROH