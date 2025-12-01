If you add zero to another zero...: BJP mocks potential tie-up between Thackeray cousins

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) The BJP on Monday said a possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS led by the Thackeray cousins won't impact the result of the upcoming elections to the Mumbai civic body as the "addition between two zeros is still a zero.” Maharashtra BJP media in-charge Navnath Ban said voters have already decided to elect the BJP, and the BJP-led Mahayuti will take control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Taking a swipe at the Thackerays coming together, Ban said, "If you add zero to another zero, the answer is still zero. No matter how much their possible alliance is hyped, they have no chance of winning".

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), and his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have held several rounds of discussions in recent months. However, a formal announcement on the alliance is awaited.

Earlier in the day, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said positive discussions were taking place between the two cousins on seat-sharing. There is an excellent dialogue between Uddhav and Raj, he added.

The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for nearly three decades. Since 2022, the civic body has been ruled by a state-appointed administrator as the COVID pandemic delayed the elections.

The BMC polls are expected to be held in January after the conclusion of the local body elections. PTI ND NSK