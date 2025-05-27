'If you drop out, skip classes..': Embassy cautions students pursuing higher studies in US

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The US Embassy in India on Tuesday warned international students studying in the US that if they "drop out, skip classes, or leave your programme of study" without informing the school, then their student visas may be revoked.

The Embassy in a post on X also urged students to adhere to the terms of visas and "maintain your student status" to avoid any issues.

"If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues," it said.

American universities attract a large number of Indian students.

In 2023, the US consular team in India issued over 1,40,000 student visas — more than any other country — setting a record for the third year in a row.

The same year, the US Mission in India processed a record 1.4 million visas. PTI KND VN VN VN