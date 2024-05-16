'If you have stolen, you have to go to jail': MP CM on Jharkhand minister's arrest

Hazaribag/ Koderma, May 16 (PTI) Attacking the Congress over the arrest of its Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Thursday said if a person is corrupt he has to go to jail and this is what the Narendra Modi government is about.

Yadav made the statement while addressing back-to-back election rallies at Barhi in Hazaribag and Koderma. The BJP has fielded Manish Jaiswal in Hazaribag and Union Minister Annapurna Devi in Koderma.

Yadav said the people voted for PM Modi in 2014 to eradicate terrorism and "teach Pakistan a lesson".

"The second term was for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This time we should vote for him to make Lord Krishna smile in Mathura," he said, referring to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

On the arrest of the state minister, he said, "If you have stolen, you have to go to jail even if your name is Alamgir (conqueror of the world). This is the Modi government." Alam was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with its probe into a money laundering case.

Yadav said the defeat of Hazaribag's Congress candidate Jai Prakash Bhai Patel is certain.

"His defeat was decided the day he switched to the other side," he claimed.

Hazaribag and Koderma would go to the polls on May 20. PTI SAN SAN SOM