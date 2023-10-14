If you want to live in India, you have to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai': Union Minister Kailash Choudhary

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Saturday asserted that those who want to live in India should say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Choudhary, MoS (Agriculture), was speaking at a farmers' convention organised by the BJP here.

Referring to the "language used" by public representatives in Hyderabad, he said a "lesson should be taught" to them in the time to come and that a government with nationalistic thinking should be formed in the state.

Those who say in India that they will not chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', to hell with them, he said. "Bharat me rehna hai, tho 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' bolna hoga (If you want to live in India, you have to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'), he insisted.

"Living in India, would you say 'Pakistan Zindabad'," he asked.

Only those who say 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' have a place in the country, he went on.

"That's why I would like to say, if there is any such person who does not say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and does not have faith in Hindustan and Bharat and keeps faith in 'Pakistan Zindabad', he should go to Pakistan. There is no need here," he said.

It is "necessary" for the country to have a nationalist ideology in the region, he said, adding that the country should be strengthened with collective efforts.

The farmers' convention was organised by the BJP on the occasion of the union cabinet recently approving the terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal that will govern the division of the river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Referring to the opposition alliance naming itself INDIA, Choudhary alleged that "Congress people" first "stole the name" of Mahatma Gandhi, which was preceded by them taking the name of "Congress" which was originally formed to achieve freedom for the country.

"They have given the name INDIA. But, this work of stealing names, (they are) not doing from today. If they have done the work of stealing name first, Congress people first stole the name of Mahatma Gandhi ji. Today, it is Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi. By stealing Gandhi, they want to become like Gandhiji. In the same way, they want to take the name of India also," he claimed.

The Congress was formed to attain Independence for the country from British rule and Mahatma Gandhi had said that the Congress would come to an end forever after the freedom movement, he said.

"First, they stole the name of Congress, then the name of Gandhi and today INDIA," he said.

The name INDIA was taken to "hide" the "evil deeds" done during the UPA government but it cannot be hidden as "their" history would vociferously talk about their corruption, he claimed.

He hailed the approval of the terms of reference of the Krishna tribunal saying that nothing is more important than water to farmers.

Stating that PM Narendra Modi always gives utmost importance to farmers, Choudhary highlighted the Centre's pro-farmer measures, including the hike in agri budget compared to the previous UPA regime, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, provision of nano urea fertiliser and agri infrastructure fund.

Asserting that the fruits of development are reaching common people and that rapid progress is witnessed in highways, infrastructure and other sectors in the country under the Modi regime, he said a nationalistic government should be formed in Telangana. PTI SJR GDK ANE