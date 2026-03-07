If you work hard, political posts will come automatically: Former Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said irrespective of the posts she has held throughout her political career, the affection of people was her greatest achievement, asserting that if one works hard, political success will come on its own.

Addressing the 'Sashakt Yuva-Sashakt Rashtra' conference organised by Yuva Shakti Parishad Rajasthan here, Raje said, "Rajasthani people's love is the biggest post for me. In politics, everyone wants a 'position', but if you work well, the 'position' will come to you on its own." She also expressed concern over the growing menace of drugs in the state and urged the youth to stay away from them and help the government curb the problem.

Referring to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, she said the youth of Rajasthan were equally capable for earning global recognition.

The former chief minister asked the youth to make effective use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, adding that the leaders in these fields would lead the world in the future.

She also urged youth to actively participate in decision-making and become job creators rather than job seekers.

Citing examples of countries such as Sweden, Japan and Germany, Raje said they progressed by investing in their youth. India too, is witnessing a new wave of innovation, incubation and startups led by young people, she asserted. PTI SDA SMV ARB