IFFCO Kisan Finance launches healthcare prog in Bihar's Gaya

Patna, Apr 28 (PTI) Rural people in Bihar's Gaya district may look forward to better healthcare facilities at their doorsteps as an initiative with mobile units was launched by IFFCO Kisan Finance, an official said on Monday.

A digital health clinic, mobile units and a local women-led upskilling programme for assisted telecommunications are part of the Integrated Rural Dig-Physical Health Services (IRDHS), funded by IFFCO Kisan Finance, in Gaya, they said.

The programme was launched on April 22.

According to IFFCO Kisan Finance CEO Anjaneya Prasad Prabhala, locations across the central Bihar district will be served by the IRDHS, as part of its flagship CSR programme 'Kisan Vistar'.

In collaboration with NGO Utthaan and leading digital healthcare provider DocOnline, the project rolls out primary healthcare services across 15 locations in Gaya in its first phase, he said in a release.

This CSR initiative addresses the twin challenges of accessibility and affordability, the official said.

The IRDHS model is expected to cut long-distance travel for medical care by up to 90 per cent, providing direct access to consultations with leading doctors, essential diagnostics, and medications, Prabhala said.

"Special emphasis will be laid on preventive healthcare and chronic disease management, especially for senior citizens, women, and adolescent girls—demographics often neglected in rural setups", he added. PTI NAC BDC