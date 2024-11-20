IFFI 2024 opens in Goa; festival to have 19 world premiers, 43 Asian premiers

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said India is focussed on developing a strong content creators’ economy.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa through a video message, the Union minister welcomed the delegates for this year’s film extravaganza.

The festival will feature 19 world and international premiers, 43 Asian premiers, and 109 Indian Premiers during the eight-day event to be held in Panaji.

Vaishnaw said IFFI has become a very important milestone in the development of the film industry in India. “We, in India, at this time are very much focused on developing strong content creators’ economy,” he said.

The minister said people are coming up with very innovative content, “showcasing some of the rich heritage, cuisines and culture of India.” Vaishnaw said with the addition of technology, India can play a major role in the development of the creators’ economy.

“We hope that you will find new partnerships and develop new ideas. We hope that some of the youngsters will get mentors. We hope also that many of the ideas that you share with us will help us shape the direction of the industry in the company,” he said, addressing the delegates.

The film festival was inaugurated at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium with rich tributes being paid to four icons of Indian cinema -- Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao in their centenary birth years.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said from 2004 to 2024, IFFI has been hosted in Goa.

“Former defence minister late Manohar Parrikar brought IFFI to Goa and since then IFFI and Goa have become one,” he said, adding that the festival helps the government to upgrade the film screening infrastructure in the state.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, in his video message, said the Indian Cinema is no more regional but has become pan-India and pan-world cinema.

He said the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has taken various steps to promote Indian cinema.

Murugan said the film facilitation office has been set up, saving the producers from approaching various agencies to get approval for shooting.

He said upon a request from various Cinema Chambers, the Union government is in the process of amending the Cinematograph Act to give producers protection from piracy.

The festival opened with the screening of the Australian film “The Better Man”, directed by Michael Gracey. The film is a cinematic tribute to resilience, fame, and the extraordinary life of British pop legend Robbie Williams. PTI RPS RHL