IFFI a global meeting ground for ideas and creativity: Governor

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday said the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has always been more than a cinematic showcase, serving instead as a vibrant meeting ground for ideas, stories and creative minds from across the globe.

Speaking at the festival’s inauguration, he said IFFI nurtures young filmmakers, celebrates outstanding cinematic talent and strengthens India’s standing as a global hub for the film and creative industries.

Chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Union minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, Union minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and others were present on the occasion.

“It is a meeting ground for ideas, stories and creative minds from around the world. It encourages young filmmakers, honours cinematic achievements and reinforces India's position in a global hub for film and creative industry.” Raju said that this year happens to be his first experience of IFFI and he was delighted to be part of it.

“The festival brings together 270 films from 84 countries offering a rich blend of Indian and international cinema and emerging talent. It is heartening to see that IFFI continues to serve as a meaningful platform for creative exchange, new collaboration and celebration of cinematic experience.” He praised CM Sawant as under his leadership Goa has continued to be a vibrant and welcoming home for IFFI “ensuring that the film festival grows in scale, participation and public engagement every year.” Raju also remembered former Goa CM late Manohar Parrikar who brought IFFI to Goa in the year 2004.

“His work during the very first edition ensured that goa became the permanent venue. Given the cosmopolitan character of the state, the cultural richness of its people and its excellent global connectivity, it is natural that film lovers look forward to IFFI in large numbers every year,” he said.

The Governor said for the first time, the festival is opening with the cultural float parade instead of a traditional gala ceremony.

"This is a welcome initiative as it allows our artistic community to showcase the diverse cultural heritage of Goa and brings the festival closer to the people in a refreshing new format," he said.