IFS officer dies by suicide by jumping off a building in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

New Delhi: A serving officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) tragically died by suicide on Friday morning, jumping off a building in the upscale Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi, according to the Delhi Police.

Police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected. Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.

"The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged 35 to 40 years. We have launched an investigation into the matter," the officer said.

"Initial probe suggested that his wife and children are staying in Dehradun. He was staying on the first floor and went to the fourth floor and jumped," said the source.

The incident occurred in Chanakyapuri, a high-security area in Delhi known for diplomatic missions and government residences.

The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is a prestigious diplomatic service under India’s Ministry of External Affairs.