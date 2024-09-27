IFS officer, husband booked for defrauding Lucknow doctor, probe on

Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and her husband have been booked here for allegedly duping a doctor of over Rs 64 lakh on the pretext of investment, police said on Friday.

SHO Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told PTI that an FIR in the matter was lodged on Thursday at the Gomti Nagar police station on orders of a court.

In her complaint, Dr. Mridula Agarwal alleged fraud amounting to Rs 64,63,250 against the IFS officer Niharika Singh, her husband Ajit Gupta and their associated companies in Lucknow.

A police official said the IFS officer is currently posted in Indonesia.

PTI could not immediately contact her for a response.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) for the offence that took place between February 2 and 29, 2020.

Those booked include Ajit Gupta, his wife Niharika Singh, Ani Bullion Traders and Eye Visions India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, according to the FIR.

In her complaint, Agarwal, a 54-year-old resident of Gomti Nagar, stated that she became acquainted with the couple in 2016 when they brought their daughter for treatment at her clinic.

She claims that they persuaded her to invest in their company -- Ani Bullion Traders -- assuring her of better returns compared to other investment options.

Believing their claims, the doctor invested a total of Rs 51 lakh in Ani Bullion Traders via multiple cheques in August 2016, Agarwal alleged, adding that an agreement was signed on stamped paper, and post-dated cheques were issued to her as proof of investment.

"The investment was initially profitable, and I received my returns without any interruption until August 2018. However, after February 2019, I was informed that my investments had been transferred to another company, Eye Vision India Credit Cooperative Society, and that my money was secure there," Agarwal stated in her complaint.

Despite receiving payments until January 2020, the doctor reported that all payments ceased after February 2020. When she contacted the company, employees informed her that Ajit Gupta and others were in police custody.

"The staff assured me that once they were released, my entire due amount would be paid. However, I have yet to see any positive results," Agarwal lamented.

Agarwal claims that she is now facing significant mental distress and financial loss due to the alleged fraud.