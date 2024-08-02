IFS officers meet NGT Chairperson Justice Shrivastava as part of training programme

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A group of Indian Forest Service officers recently met National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and other members as part of their training programme.

"During a mid-career training programme, 50 IFS officers from 2005-10 batches visited the principal bench of NGT here on July 31," a communication said.

It said the IFS officers also attended the court proceedings.

According to the communication, the officers interacted with the chairperson, judicial members justices Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmed.

M Sudhagar, course coordinator and additional professor of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, said the interaction was insightful for the officers and the participants received contextual exposure to the tribunal and gained knowledge about its functioning.

NGT Registrar General S Vineeta, Deputy Registrar Arvind Kumar and Assistant Registrar Sonal Sarhoa were also present during the programme.