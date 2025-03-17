Iftar, namaz and Shiv aarti… Lucknow locality becomes model of 'Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb'

Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) With a roza-iftar followed by namaz and then a Shiv aarti, a small neighbourhood in this Uttar Pradesh capital has become exemplar of the famed ‘Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb’ that blends communities into syncretic oneness.

That both Hindus and Muslims participated in the back to back events on Sunday evening at the Shiv Vatika park in front of the Baba Avdheshwar Nath Temple in Avadhpuram Colony makes it even more special.

In fact, the name Shiv Vatika was given by a Muslim resident of the locality and the community also contributed to the construction of the temple, said Rajesh Tiwari, president of the Avadhpuram Welfare Society.

“In today's era, organising a roza-iftaar in Shiv Vatika may surprise many people but we all have to remember that Avadhpuram has been living the Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb of Avadh and will continue to do so in future,” added Arif Ali Siddiqui, secretary of the society.

According to residents of the area, the Shiv temple and the park in front of it have been constructed with their own resources.

And so it was that on Sunday evening, elaborate arrangements were made in the park for the iftar meal for devout Muslims observing roza during the holy month of Ramzan and those offering namaz after that. When all that was over, the daily Shiv aarti was performed with people from the Muslim community also participating.

“Many Hindu-Muslim brothers of the colony participated and presented a great example of brotherhood,” said Tiwari.

The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family, is a basic mantra of Sanatan Dharma and respecting the faith of every religion has always been the identity of Indian culture, he said.

“Avadhpuram colony imbibes the culture of Avadh…. people from the Muslim community stood shoulder to shoulder with us in facing every difficulty in the construction of the temple. The name Shiv Vatika has also been given by a Muslim brother here.

“Muslim brothers of the colony participate enthusiastically in events like Bada Mangal Bhandara, Dussehra and Mata Rani's Jagran held here. This brotherhood has been the beauty of our country for centuries," Tiwari said.

Siddiqui echoed him, saying Avadhpuram and its residents are living embodiment that religion does not teach us enmity.

“After the roza iftar and namaz in Shiv Vatika, the aarti was conducted in the temple by Pandit Umesh Mishra in which members of the Muslim community also attended. This entire incident gives us the comfort that the brotherhood ingrained in our blood still flows with the same sentiment," he said.

The iftar and aarti in the locality took place two days after a tense Holi that fell on Friday. This was so particularly in towns like Sambhal where political leaders and others had asked the Muslim community to offer their ‘jumma’ prayers after the festivities were over.

The festival went off peacefully with security personnel in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere on alert for any signs of trouble.

It is against this fragile peace that Awadhpuram made its statement of amity and harmony - the Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb embodies the composite culture of the people living in the northern plains through which the two rivers flow.

Awadhpuram Welfare Society executive member Shivkumar Singh said all men and women on earth are children of the same supreme god even if their method of worship is different.

“The victory of humanity lies in the fact that we all respect each other's religious beliefs,” he said.

The residents of his locality proved it again Sunday.