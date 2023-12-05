IG BSF visits LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) BSF Inspector General of Kashmir Ashok Yadav on Tuesday visited forward posts along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir to review the winter preparedness of the force.

"Ashok Yadav IPS, IG @BSF_Kashmir visited the forward areas along the Line of Control #Kupwara ensuring strategic preparedness of the unit under extreme weather challenges. He also interacted with All Ranks and commended them for their professionalism & dedication,” the Border Security Force (BSF) posted on X.

The chances of infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are higher before the closure of natural passes along the LoC due to heavy snowfall during winter. PTI MIJ RHL