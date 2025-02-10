IG Jammu reviews operational preparedness of forces in Chenab valley

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (Jammu), Bhim Sen Tuti, conducted a high-level review meeting on the operational preparedness in Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban on Monday.

The review was held at the Range Police Headquarters, Batote in Ramban with senior officers discussing in detail the strategic deployment of forces in the region which was rocked by several terror incidents, especially in Doda and Kishtwar last year, police said.

During the meeting, it said the IGP meticulously assessed the security situation, operational readiness, and response mechanisms in the region.

The focus was on ensuring the effective coordination between various security agencies and police forces deployed in the area to maintain law and order, as well as to combat potential security threats, a police spokesperson said.

He said emphasis was placed on countering emerging security challenges, improving surveillance, and enhancing coordination between field forces and the intelligence network.

The IGP Jammu also discussed strengthening the logistics support, patrolling, and preventive measures to thwart any potential incidents, the spokesman said.

He said Tuti also highlighted the need for continuous engagement with local communities, particularly in areas with difficult terrain, to foster cooperation and build trust.

Ensuring the welfare of officers deployed in these areas, particularly in remote and challenging locations, was also stressed as a priority, the spokesman said. PTI TAS RHL