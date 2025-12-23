IG Kashmir assesses year-round crime control measures taken by Baramulla police

Srinagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi Om on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing crime scenario and assessed crime control measures undertaken by Baramulla district police during the year, an official said.

Police Stations presented figures of crime trends, detection rates, preventive policing initiatives, and measures taken to strengthen investigation and prosecution, he said.

Reviewing the crime scenario, the IG Kashmir emphasised intelligence-led and proactive policing for effective crime control.

He also directed officers to maintain close supervision over crime-prone areas, habitual offenders, and ensure timely registration and professional investigation of cases.

Birdi also laid special emphasis on curbing the drug menace, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, and directed officers to intensify enforcement as well as preventive and awareness measures.

The meeting was attended by DIG North Kashmir, SSP Baramulla, SSP Sopore, SSP Handwara and other senior police officers of the district. PTI MIJ SHS SHS