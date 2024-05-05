IGI Airport: Korean national held with over 3 lakh US dollars

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) A Korean national was on Sunday apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying more than 3 lakh US dollars worth about Rs 2.80 crore in an unauthorised manner, a senior officer of the force said.

The passenger was bound for Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight and he was intercepted during security checks at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 1 am, the officer added.

A total of USD 3,39,000, worth about Rs 2.80 crore as per current exchange rates, was found in the baggage of the Korean national, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

The CISF handed over the passenger and the currency to the customs department as he could not furnish any valid reason or document for carrying such a huge amount of currency, he added. PTI NES IJT IJT