IGI airport: Uzbek woman held with Rs 75 lakh worth medicines

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) An Uzbek woman has been apprehended at the Delhi international airport for allegedly carrying medicines worth Rs 75 lakh in an alleged unauthorised manner, the CISF said on Sunday.

She was intercepted during a security check on August 4 after she arrived at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to take an Air Astana flight to Almaty (Kazakhstan).

As the woman could not produce any supporting documents for carrying the huge cache of medicines, she was handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, a senior officer of the force.

The Central Industrial Security Force is deployed at the IGI Airport to provide it a counter-terrorist cover.