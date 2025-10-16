IGMC Shimla to soon get robotic surgery facility: Himachal CM

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla will soon have a robotic surgery facility, following similar installations at the Super Specialty Hospital in Chamiana and the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital in Tanda.

Chairing a meeting of the Health Department on Wednesday evening, Sukhu said that 40 beds at IGMC will be allotted for robotic surgeries for patients of Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH), Shimla.

The chief minister said the state government was equipping hospitals with state-of-the-art medical machinery to ensure better healthcare services.

He directed officials to start robotic surgeries for gynaecological patients and said that KNH gynaecologists would perform elective surgeries at IGMC. The KNH administration will also deploy a team at IGMC to facilitate treatment for female patients at both hospitals, he added.

"There will be a three-month trial for robotic and elective surgeries at IGMC, and necessary changes will be made thereafter if required," Sukhu said.

He further said that a diagnostic laboratory is being set up at IGMC, for which Rs 25 crore has been released to the college administration.

"Once the tests begin, gynaecologists from KNH will also benefit as they will have access to more accurate diagnostic reports for female patients," he added. PTI COR OZ OZ