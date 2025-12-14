IGMC suspends 2 students for violating hostel rules

Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) The Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here has suspended two of its students for allegedly violating hostel rules, the institute said on Sunday.

The college said two second-year students, a few days ago, had asked their juniors to come to a hostel room in violation of the rules.

The juniors stayed in the hostel for around 10 minutes, even though neither they nor the seniors had a hostel room allotted to them, the college authorities said.

After the incident came to light, the college's disciplinary committee suspended the two seniors and fined them Rs 50,000 each.

The committee also concluded there was ragging. PTI COR VN VN