IGNCA, BSIP sign MoU to collaborate in research, conservation areas

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi-based Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) in Lucknow have joined hands to preserve, interpret and present India's heritage through innovative programmes, fostering awareness nationally and globally, officials said on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between IGNCA and BSIP.

It represents the first initiative in India to integrate science and culture on a unified platform, with the aim of showcasing the nation's scientific and cultural achievements to both domestic and international audiences, Culture Ministry officials said.

The pact between IGNCA and BSIP seeks to integrate science and culture through interdisciplinary research, joint events, and shared expertise.

"It focuses on digitisation, education, and supporting 'Project Mausam' on climate change in maritime history. Collaboration will cover research, documentation, conservation, museum development, fieldwork, audio-visual records, joint publications, and training in conservation and heritage management, along with public outreach," a senior official said. PTI KND OZ OZ