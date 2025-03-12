IGNCA sets up new regional centre in Tirupati

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has established a new regional centre in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, envisioned as a vibrant hub for research, documentation and dissemination of Vaishnava Agama, and other architectural traditions of India.

This is the tenth regional centre of the IGNCA, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.

"Marking a significant milestone in the preservation and promotion of India's rich artistic and cultural heritage, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts inaugurated its tenth Regional Centre in Tirupati in collaboration with the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati," it said.

The new centre is envisioned as a vibrant hub for research, documentation, and dissemination of Vaishnava Agama, and other architectural traditions of India, while also engaging with the region's diverse cultural heritage, deeply intertwined with the spiritual and historical essence of Tirupati, the statement said.

Delhi-based IGNCA is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, K Pawan Kalyan, conveyed his best wishes to the IGNCA. In his message, he extended heartfelt congratulations to IGNCA on the inauguration of its tenth regional centre, the statement said.

The tenth regional centre joins other such centres in Thrissur, which focuses on Vedic Studies; in Vadodara, which undertakes initiatives in conservation, culture, and art spanning modern, contemporary, and tribal forms; in Goa, dedicated to intercultural traditions; and in Varanasi, which delves into Shaiva traditions, collectively enriching the cultural and intellectual landscape across India, said Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA.