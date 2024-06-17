IGNCA signs MoU with art collector to acquire 115 oil paintings on life, coronation of Shivaji

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A set of 115 oil paintings depicting the life and legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji, owned by an art collector, will be acquired by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts after he signed an MoU to donate it.

A senior official said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday.

These 115 oil paintings made by a Marathi father-son duo for nearly 16 years are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) as part of an exhibition marking the 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation.

The exhibition, which began on June 7, will run till June 21.

The larger-than-life canvases have been drawn from the collection of Deepak Gore, who also attended the opening event.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has signed a MoU with Gore. Under this agreement, he has "formally donated his exceptional collection of 115 oil paintings depicting the life and coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the IGNCA," according to an official statement shared by the centre.

"This MoU signifies a commitment to preserving our cultural heritage for future generations. It is a step towards ensuring that Shivaji Maharaj's legacy remains vibrant and accessible," Gore was quoted as saying in the statement.

IGNCA member-scretary Sachchidanand Joshi said these paintings represent "significant historical records".

Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan had inaugurated the exhibition being hosted at the NGMA.

Mohan, in his address, had extolled the Maratha ruler and traced the genesis of the exhibition.

He had also said Gore "agreed to gift" his collection to the Union culture ministry and there was a plan to give it a permanent space in Delhi. PTI KND SZM