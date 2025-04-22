IGNCA to submit plan to conserve Delhi Assembly heritage, supervisory panel to be formed

New Delhi, April 23 (PTI) Plans are afoot to preserve the heritage of the historical Delhi Vidhan Sabha and transform the premises into a destination of cultural eminence.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday held a meeting with experts and officials to initiate the development of a comprehensive heritage and conservation plan for the iconic building.

The comprehensive development plan will be formulated based on a feasibility report the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) would submit within three weeks, said a statement on Tuesday.

A committee comprising officials from IGNCA, National Archives, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Legislative Assembly and experts will be formed to oversee the initiative, the statement said.

The Vidhan Sabha building constructed in 1912 housed the Central Legislative Assembly, which was later shifted to the Sansad Bhawan in 1927.

Under the initiative, a museum will be constructed to showcase the Assembly's rich heritage, the statement said.

The plan also envisions a light and sound show to celebrate the legacy of the Assembly, along with the production of a documentary film to chronicle its historical and democratic significance, it said.

The meeting on Tuesday focused on formulating a roadmap to elevate the Assembly as a site of national heritage importance. It also emphasised the need to preserve traditional architectural features and techniques employed in its original construction, thereby honouring the craftsmanship of earlier generations, the statement said.

The ultimate goal is to transform the Assembly premises into a destination of historical and cultural eminence capable of attracting dignitaries, delegates and visitors from across the globe, it added.

Speaker Vijender Gupta elaborated his vision to transform the Assembly building into a "living heritage site", symbolising both the historical evolution of democratic governance in India and the rich cultural legacy of Delhi.

He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering national pride and educating younger generations.

As part of this vision, Gupta proposed opening the Assembly to the general public on weekends, allowing them to engage with the nation's architectural and democratic heritage, the statement added.