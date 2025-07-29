'Ignorance of modern warfare concerning': Biren Singh attacks Gogoi over Parliament speech

Imphal, Jul 29 (PTI) Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Tuesday criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his speech in Parliament, stating that his ignorance of modern warfare is a bit concerning.

Singh was referring to Gogoi's speech in Lok Sabha on Monday during a special discussion on "India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam".

The BJP leader said ridiculing security forces, who are working tirelessly at the frontline, is not just highly unbecoming of a political leader, but it is a disservice to the nation they safeguard.

"Questioning why our fighter jets did not engage at a close range ignores the strategic brilliance of long-range precision strikes that protected our soldiers and ensured that the mission was successful," he posted on X.

"Ridiculing our brave defenders, who are working tirelessly at the frontline, is not just highly unbecoming of a political leader, but it is a disservice to the nation they safeguard," he added.

Singh said he was "truly ashamed" that Gogoi is from the Northeast. PTI CORR SOM