Ignorance of modern warfare concerning: Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh attacks Gogoi over LS speech

Imphal, Jul 29 (PTI) Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Tuesday criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his speech in Parliament, stating that his ignorance of modern warfare is a bit concerning.

Singh also said that Congress MP Praniti Shinde's comment in Lok Sabha that the Operation Sindoor was "tamasha" is a slap on the face of soldiers who risked their lives to protect the nation.

The BJP leader shared on X video clips of Gogoi and Shinde's speeches made on Monday during a special discussion on "India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam".

Singh said ridiculing security forces, who are working tirelessly at the frontline, is not just highly unbecoming of a political leader, but it is a disservice to the nation they safeguard.

"Questioning why our fighter jets did not engage at a close range ignores the strategic brilliance of long-range precision strikes that protected our soldiers and ensured that the mission was successful," he posted on X.

"Ridiculing our brave defenders, who are working tirelessly at the frontline, is not just highly unbecoming of a political leader, but it is a disservice to the nation they safeguard," he added.

Singh said he was "truly ashamed" that Gogoi, the president of the Congress's Assam unit, is from the Northeast.

About Shinde's remark, the former CM described it as "Shameful. Disgraceful. Insensitive." While our forces were neutralising threats and defending the country, the opposition won’t stop playing politics, he alleged.

"Calling Operation Sindoor a 'tamasha' is a slap in the face of every brave soldier who risked their life to protect this nation," Singh said.

Operation Sindoor showed the world that India can hit back with strength and precision, said the ex-chief minister.

"Terror camps were destroyed, enemies were eliminated, and our national resolve was made clear. If you cannot honour our forces, at least have the decency not to mock their sacrifices. National security is not your playground for political drama," he said. PTI CORR SOM NN