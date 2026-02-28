Ignored earlier, investors flocking to UP now: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that before 2017, no one even used to look at the state, but now every major investor wants to invest here as they know the government can provide security and decisive decision-making.

Speaking at a function held in Lucknow for the distribution of gas cylinder refill subsidy to 1.86 crore Ujjwala families, Adityanath said, "Our deputy chief minister, Shri Keshav jee, just returned from Germany yesterday. He had the opportunity to explore investment opportunities in the state and the defence manufacturing corridor being built. He must have had the opportunity to travel abroad many times for these purposes." "He (Keshav Prasad Maurya) must have noticed that before 2017, no one even looked at Uttar Pradesh...Today, every major investor in the country and the world wants to come to Uttar Pradesh because they know the government can provide security and solve their problems through decisive decisions." "The investment that will come from Germany, Japan, Singapore, and other countries around the world, is not going to benefit anyone from Keshav's family personally. But yes, our state will definitely benefit. The youth here will definitely find jobs and employment," Adityanath said.

He also said that the talented youth of the state will also get the opportunity to go abroad and earn.

"What's wrong if a young person who earns 20,000 here starts earning Rs 2,00,000 or Rs 250,000 there? They'll live a respectable life." the CM asserted.

"(Today) every daughter is safe, every businessman can grow their business with dignity," he said, adding earlier riots used to break out and curfews would be imposed.