'Ignored' for nominated corporator's position, Latur BJP functionary attempts suicide

Latur, Mar 9 (PTI) A BJP functionary from Latur district in Maharashtra tried to set himself on fire by pouring diesel on Monday, frustrated over the party picking another leader as a nominated corporator in the municipal corporation.

BJP general secretary Sanjay Gir attempted suicide on the premises of the municipal corporation, police said, adding that timely intervention by the party workers prevented a potential tragedy.

According to sources, Gir's name had earlier been conveyed as the party's choice for the nominated corporator's post. However, in a sudden development, the party announced Pradeep More for the position, triggering strong resentment among Gir's supporters.

"I had not asked the party for the post. But my name was announced earlier and later replaced with another candidate's name at the last moment. I felt deeply sad, and that led me to take this extreme step," Gir told reporters.

The BJP has announced Devidas Kale as the leader of the opposition in the municipal corporation, and Pradeep More and Bhima Bembalkar as nominated corporators.

The Congress has announced four nominated corporators following its decisive victory in the civic body, namely Kiran Jadhav, Shivaji Javalgekar, Afzal Qureshi, and Baswaraj Dharane.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has nominated Baba Pathan as a nominated corporator.