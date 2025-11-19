IGNOU celebrates 40th Foundation Day; unveils key initiatives

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday celebrated its 40th Foundation Day, marking the occasion with the launch of several academic and digital initiatives.

Professor Peter Scott, President and CEO of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Vancouver, delivered the Foundation Day Lecture as the chief guest, while Vice-Chancellor Professor Uma Kanjilal presided over the event held at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Centre here, an official statement said.

In her welcome address, VC Kanjilal said IGNOU had played a transformative role in providing “anywhere, anytime” higher education to millions and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to strengthening open and distance learning (ODL).

She highlighted the institution’s focus on quality, equity and relevance, noting expansions in micro-credential courses, growing collaborations with ministries, international partnerships, and technology-driven initiatives.

She said IGNOU, now “40 years young”, is on a renewed mission to deepen its impact and democratise education further.

Addressing the gathering, Scott outlined COL’s work across 56 countries and recalled the contribution of IGNOU founder Professor G Ram Reddy to the global open education movement.

He stressed the need to bridge persistent gaps in access and called for ethical AI adoption with strong policy guardrails and a “teacher-in-the-loop” approach.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between IGNOU and CISCO to offer globally recognised online courses and certifications in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, networking and emerging digital technologies.

Officials said the collaboration aims to equip learners with high-demand digital skills and strengthen India’s technology workforce.

Several major launches were also announced, including a special postal cover by India Post, a short film titled “IGNOU – 40 Years of Excellence in Higher Education”, the BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics)Virtual Education System, new micro-credential offerings, and a collaboration with Germany-based development agency GIZ on data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A book titled IGNOU at 40 was released, and awards were presented to the university’s best-performing units and centres.

The university said the milestone year marks its continued commitment to innovation, inclusivity and global leadership in open and distance learning. PTI MHS RHL