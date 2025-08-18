IGNOU’s diploma course books released in Odia language

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (PTI) The Odia version of textbooks and course materials of Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education (DECE), offered by IGNOU, were released here on Monday by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The DECE is a one-year diploma course, open to students after completion of Class 12.

The programme primarily focuses on early childhood education, child health and nutrition, an official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida said the introduction of DECE in Odia will particularly benefit anganwadi workers and trainers, as well as pre-school educators who can pursue the course in their mother tongue.

Learning in one’s mother language fosters creativity and strengthens grassroots education, ultimately achieving the goal of ‘Education for All’, Suraj said.

The Higher Education Department of Odisha had signed an MoU with Indira Gandhi National Open University on June 9 this year to introduce various IGNOU courses in Odia. PTI BBM RBT