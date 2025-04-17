IGP, 4 DIGs, 4 SSPs among 113 police officers transferred in J-K

Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the transfer of 113 police officers, including an inspector general of police (IGP), four deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and four senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in the Union Territory.

The transferred officers include 17 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 96 officers belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Services, an order issued by the home department said.

IPS officer of the 2002 batch, Uttam Chand, has been posted as the new IGP of Police Operations and Services at Police Headquarters, it added.

Sarah Rizvi has been appointed as DIG of Udhampur-Reasi range, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood as DIG of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) Kashmir, Umesh Kumar as DIG of Trainings and Rayees Mohammad Bhat as DIG of CID Kashmir.

Among the district transfers, Amritpal Singh has been posted as the new SSP of Anantnag district, followed by G V Sandeep as SSP of Srinagar, Khalil Ahmed as SSP of Ganderbal and Nereesh Singh as SSP of Kishtwar, the order said.

Several additional SSPs have been posted in the districts, with changes also made in SP Operations. Nine officers of the CID wing have been transferred, it said. PTI AB KSS KSS