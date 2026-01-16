IGP inaugurates Project Suvidha at IRBn battalion in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (Operations) Apur Bitin inaugurated Project Suvidha 2.0 at the 1st India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) Headquarters at Namsangmukh in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

The initiative aims to transform the campus into a self-sustaining, eco-friendly hub, an official report said on Friday.

The IGP praised Ist IRBn commandant Sachin Kumar Singhal for his visionary leadership and the battalion's efforts, hailing it as a model for welfare-driven development in police units.

The facilities include a multipurpose hall, indoor gym, wet and dry canteen, and a clothing store, mess, obstacle training facility, nature walk, and a children's park.

The inauguration of the facilities reaffirmed the 1st IRBn's commitment to a healthier, happier force, the report said.

Project Suvidha 2.0 aims to enhance ease of living and happiness index for personnel and families through holistic development. Structured on a four-pillared approach - health and well-being, community living, targeted welfare, and a self-reliant ecosystem, it promotes fitness, social harmony, and sustainability.

To boost the morale of the personnel, commendation certificates were awarded to dedicated staff. PTI CORR RG