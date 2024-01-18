IGP Kashmir reviews arrangements for Republic Day celebrations

Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the valley at a meeting he chaired on Thursday, officials said.

Birdi was briefed by the participating officers about the Republic Day preparations put in place, a police spokesman said.

The officers also presented their detailed plans, highlighting measures to enhance security, protect public spaces, and facilitate the orderly conduct of the event, the spokesman said.

He said the officers were also allotted different tasks with strict instructions of accomplishing the assignments with precision and planning.

The IGP Kashmir lauded the efforts of the police force and urged all officers to maintain a high level of alertness.

Underscoring the importance of an incident-free celebration of Republic Day, Birdi discussed crowd management strategies, traffic control plans, intelligence updates, and the strategic deployment of police personnel, the spokesman said.

He said the SSP Traffic City was directed to devise a proper traffic plan and to ensure uninterrupted movement of public transport and private vehicles.

Recognising the significance of effective traffic management during Republic Day celebrations, the IGP Kashmir directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar to establish close coordination with the traffic police. The objective is to streamline traffic flow and minimise disruptions during the Republic Day celebrations, he said.