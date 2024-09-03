IGP, Kashmir reviews preparedness for upcoming Assembly polls

Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) Kashmir's top cop on Tuesday reviewed the security preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the valley.

"In order to review the preparedness for the Assembly election, IGP, Kashmir Zone V K Birdi chaired a meeting with the senior police officers of the Kashmir Zone at the Police Control Room here," a police spokesperson said, adding that the meeting was attended by all range deputy inspectors general and senior superintendents of police of the districts of the valley.

Birdi briefed the officers regarding the overall election preparedness and arrival of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

All the district police chiefs were briefed about the phase-wise deployments available, inter and intra-district movement of forces and their induction and de-induction in the districts, the spokesperson said.

He said Virdi stressed upon all the district police chiefs to ensure proper logistics and transportation arrangement for the CAPF in their respective districts.

He said his CAPF counterpart may also be involved during the deployment process and directed that all efforts be taken for a smooth induction of the CAPF and to ensure their meticulous deployment in all three phases of the upcoming polls.

The district police heads briefed the IGP with regard to the preparations on the ground and assured him that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.

The IGP directed the range heads and district heads to review the preparations at their own level, identify the gap areas and address the issues at the earliest.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8. PTI MIJ RC