IGP Kashmir V K Birdi reviews security scenario in valley

Srinagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, on Tuesday reviewed the security scenario in the valley.

According to an official, Birdi chaired a meeting attended by all range officers, district police heads of Kashmir Zone and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the IGP was briefed about the law and order scenario by senior superintendents of police in their respective districts.

Birdi emphasised the need to strengthen investigations, build stronger cases to improve conviction rates in narcotics and terrorism-related matters, and establish effective follow-up mechanisms for successful prosecutions.

He directed officers to intensify area domination, conduct night patrolling in sensitive areas and maintain strict surveillance on anti-national elements (ANEs). Birdi also stressed the need to enhance market checking to prevent unlawful activities. PTI MIJ RHL