IGP reviews security in Kashmir ahead of vice-president's visit

Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) IGP Kashmir V K Birdi on Friday reviewed the security measures in the Valley ahead of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's visit to attend the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir on February 26.

Senior officers from various security and intelligence agencies attended the security review meeting chaired by Birdi, a police spokesman said.

At the meeting, detailed security plans were presented and reviewed to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the VVIP visit, he said.

The IGP stressed the need for heightened alertness to counter potential terrorist threats and underscored the need to strengthen intelligence gathering, reinforce security at vulnerable locations, and ensure effective area and night domination, the spokesman said.

Special emphasis was laid on securing critical infrastructure and safeguarding the vital installations. The strategic deployment of counter-insurgency and quick reaction teams (CI/QRTs) was also discussed to ensure a swift response to any emerging situation, the spokesman added.

Birdi directed the officers to intensify round-the-clock patrolling in both urban and rural areas and strengthen surveillance at the key entry and exit points, among other measures. PTI SSB SMV SMV ARI ARI