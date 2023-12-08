IGP reviews security situation in JK's Ramban

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anand Jain visited Ramban district on Friday to assess the security and law-and-order situation in the hilly district, a spokesperson said.

Advertisment

During the visit, the IGP conducted a comprehensive review of the crime statistics and the overall performance of the Ramban police, engaging with all supervisory officers, including station house officers (SHOs) and investigating officers, she said.

During his inaugural visit to the district, the IGP interacted with all officers in an introductory meeting, scrutinised the crime patterns in the area, and provided directives to enhance police efficiency and improve public relations.

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma briefed the IGP on the law-and-order situation, crime statistics, and security scenario in the district.

Advertisment

She also outlined various initiatives undertaken by Ramban police to strengthen the security grid and enhance policing.

During the meeting, IGP Jammu directed officers to enhance measures for handling narco and terror cases.

The IGP also visited the SDPO office in Banihal and the Police Station in Banihal, inspecting the facilities for both Jawans and officers, as well as those provided for visiting citizens.

The inspection extended to the Checking Plaza at Banihal near the Navyug Tunnel, where the IGP reviewed the traffic management procedures to ensure smooth flow. PTI AB AB TIR TIR