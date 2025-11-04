IHC recognised by World Book of Records UK

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has received recognition from the UK-based World Book of Records (WBR) for its outstanding contribution in promoting sustainable development, cultural exchange, public engagement and intellectual collaboration.

The recognition, according to a press release, celebrates IHC's role as a premier institution advancing innovation, dialogue and environmental stewardship in India and beyond.

The certificate was recently presented during a ceremony at IHC's Gulmohar Hall, attended by IHC director KG Suresh, WBR president and CEO Santosh Shukla, and others.

"This recognition is a proud moment for all of us at India Habitat Centre... Several new initiatives, from the 'Bharat Bodh Kendra', which celebrates India's civilizational legacy through curated resources on art, music, spirituality, history and philosophy, to educational programmes at the Habitat Learning Centre (HLC) are creating meaningful impact.

"It is heartening that students trained here are now securing good placements. This honour reaffirms IHC's mission to serve as a vibrant hub where knowledge, culture and sustainability converge for the greater good," said Suresh in a statement.

The London-headquartered WBR is an eminent international organisation that documents and validates world records across diverse fields. It invites individuals and institutions from around the world to document and celebrate achievements that inspire excellence and innovation. PTI MG MG MG MG