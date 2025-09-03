IHC Theatre Festival to stage 14 plays from September 19

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A total of 14 plays engaging with issues of gender, caste, social discrimination, mental health, and environment will go on stage at the upcoming IHC Theatre Festival at India Habitat Centre here.

The theatre festival will begin on September 19 with Amitesh Grover's "Mehroon", written by Sarah Mariam. A musical tale of desire and longing, "Mehroon" follows the story of a grieving woman as the lines between reality and dream are blurred.

Speaking about this year's theatrical line-up, IHC's creative head Vidyun Singh said that the festival offers a vibrant slice of contemporary Indian theatre — "work that goes beyond entertainment".

"It showcases young, confident practitioners who are pushing boundaries and shattering stereotypes, fearlessly and sensitively engaging with issues of gender, caste, social discrimination, violence, unemployment, mental health, climate change, and the environment," Singh said in a statement.

"Kadambari", written and directed by Meghna Roy Choudhury, brings to life the intimate world and legacy of Rabindranath Tagore's muse, confidante, and sister-in-law, while "Saanp Seedhi", inspired by Anthony Shaffer's "Sleuth", probes how far men will go to satisfy ego and desire.

Offering a "tender and warm" look at a relationship, "Khichik", written by Shiv Subrahmanyam and directed by Divya Jagdale, portrays a couple loving, sparring, and scrapping through decades of marriage, from teenage romance to middle-aged regret.

As Jyoti Dogra's "Mezok" explores the nature of desire, the folk-style musical "Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai" by Niketa Saraf and Saurabh Nayyar traverses through labyrinths of riddles and lies to reach all enduring love.

Other plays at the festival will include "Dagad Aani Mati", written by Datta Patil and directed by Sachin Shinde; "Besharam Aadmi", written and directed by Vijay Ashok Sharma; "Kela Jamunwali", written, directed and performed by Bhumika Dube; "Garam Roti", written, directed and performed by Durga Venkatesan; "Aunty Moxie is Delulu", written, directed and performed by Ashiqa Salvan; "Lifafiya" and "Nazar Ke Saamne", both devised by Angarika Guha, Anushi Agrawal and Ekta.

"'Nazar Ke Saamne' — an inter-generational collective of women from Madhya Pradesh — shares testimonies of caste discrimination and violence while striving to create dignity and self-representation for marginalized communities," Singh said.

The festival will conclude with "305 Galli Mantola", written by Vibhu Puri and directed by Faisal Rashid, on September 28.