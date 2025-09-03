IHHA to host annual general meeting, convention in Jaipur on Sept 6-7

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) The Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) will host its 24th annual general meeting and 12th annual convention in Jaipur on September 6 and 7.

Around 150 heritage hoteliers from across India are expected to participate. It is to be noted that out of 206 heritage hotels across India, nearly 140 are in Rajasthan, IHHA Secretary General Captain Gaj Singh Alsisar said.

He said that the IHHA's request made last year for granting infrastructure status to the hospitality sector has been accepted and announced in the Union budget.

IHHA committee member Shatrunjai Singh said that the theme of this year's IHHA convention is "Romantic Heritage." He noted that heritage properties inherently embody a sense of romance, reflected in their culinary traditions, music, architecture and equestrian culture, making them unique destinations for discerning travellers.

Deputy CM and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari will inaugurate the event on September 6.

The inaugural session will feature a talk on Revival of Heritage Architecture by Sanjeev Vidyarthi, followed by a screening of a documentary on the folk music of Rajasthan. A dialogue on "Hotel Operations" will also be conducted.