IHMCT’s ‘Fandango 2026’ food, cultural fair draws thousands at Kovalam

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) The annual food and cultural fair organised by the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT) drew thousands of visitors over three days at Kovalam here.

The three-day event, organised by IHMCT under the Union Ministry of Tourism, concluded on Sunday, a government statement said.

The statement said the festival showcased the culinary expertise and organisational skills of final-year students of IHMCT.

The fair, named Fandango 2026, featured an array of food counters curated and operated entirely by students.

“Among the most popular were Latitude 45, which served Mediterranean specialities, and Meenpuranam, dedicated to Kerala’s distinctive seafood cuisine. Visitors relished dishes ranging from Tamil Nadu’s traditional Kaldosa to Kerala’s famed Neemeen Pollichathu, alongside Chinese, North Indian and Arabic delicacies,” the press release said.

Ananthakrishnan, Principal of IHMCT, said students managed every aspect of the event, from setting up stalls and preparing food to ensuring compliance with food safety standards.

They also handled procurement of ingredients, secured necessary permits and oversaw service operations, he said.

“The fair offers an invaluable experiential learning opportunity,” he said, noting that students navigate all stages that a new restaurant would typically encounter, extending their learning far beyond classroom instruction.

Apart from culinary events, Fandango 2026 also showcased traditional art forms such as Kathakali and Thiruvathira, alongside student dance performances and fashion shows, creating a festive atmosphere against the scenic backdrop of Kovalam beach, the press release said.

“The event attracted approximately a thousand visitors daily, including local residents, domestic travellers, hospitality professionals and a significant number of foreign tourists,” the organisers said.

According to the organisers, some international visitors plan their Kerala trips specifically to coincide with the annual festival. PTI TBA TBA ROH