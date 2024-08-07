IIA Bengaluru director to get national award for contribution towards space science

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru has been selected for the first Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar in the field of space science and technology.

The Union government on Wednesday announced 33 Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskars, which include 18 Vigyan Yuva Puraskars for young scientists and 13 Vigyan Shri Puraskars and a Vigyan Team award that went to Team Chandrayaan-3.

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to confer the awards on August 23, the National Space Day, to mark the landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the south pole of the moon.

"This is one of the most important awards for science and technology. The communication about the award says that I have been awarded for my outstanding contributions in the area of space science and technology. I look forward to receiving the award on August 23, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi," Prof Subramaniam told PTI over the phone.

According to a release issued by the IIA Bengaluru on Wednesday, the award will comprise a medallion and ‘sanad’.

"Prof Subramaniam is an eminent researcher in the area of astronomy and astrophysics with expertise in ground and space-based astronomy," it said.

The research interests of Prof Subramaniam include star clusters, classical B-Stars, young stellar objects, blue straggler stars, magellanic clouds, nearby galaxies and UV astronomy, the release added.