IIA invites application for PhD programme

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) announced on Thursday that it will be accepting applications for its PhD programme till October 6.

In addition to the intake under the IIA-PU PhD programme, a Project Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) position is also available, the IIA said in a release.

This year, the funding agency is ISRO and the project will explore the dynamics of Large-Scale Flows and Sunspot Magnetic Fields in the Near Surface Shear Layer (NSSL) of the Sun.

According to the IIA website, the PhD project will involve a statistical study of subsurface dynamics of active regions and eruptive phenomena.

Subsurface dynamics will be from helioseismology using long term space- and ground-based observations (SDO/HMI, GONG) provided by the PI and international collaborators. The candidate will perform statistical analyses of these data in combination with data on eruptive phenomena and flares using SDO/HMI, SDO/AIA and SUIT/Aditya-L1 observations, the information on the website added.

Principal Investigator for the project is S P Rajaguru.

Selected Project -JRF will work for the duration mentioned under the project plus additional period with the support from the institute subject to institute norms, the release added.

IIA is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India to undertake research in astronomy, astrophysics and related areas of physics.

The main campus is located in Koramangala, Bangalore. The institute also has various field centres, including the Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology (CREST) at Hosakote, Bangalore, and the observing facilities at Gauribidanur, Hanle, Kavalur and Kodaikanal. PTI JR KH