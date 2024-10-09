IIC annual arts festival to focus on India's nationalist movement

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) India’s nationalist movement will be the focus of the upcoming 20th edition of annual festival, "IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts", the cultural institution announced on Wednesday.

The five-day festival, starting October 18 with "Kalpavriksha: The Nationalist Movement – Freedom and Identity" as its theme, will delve into the contours of India’s nationalist movement, which shaped the country's identity and ignited a cultural revival across dance, music, crafts, and the study of classical texts.

Featuring a range of activities from dance to music, theatre to films and exhibitions to world cuisine, the program will open with the exhibition "Manuscripts and the Movement of Ideas across Asia", followed by a keynote address by noted historian Sugata Bose and dance performance by celebrated Odissi choreographer Sharmila Biswas.

"The festival, now in its 20th year, continues to celebrate the IIC’s legacy as a hub of diversity, creativity, and freedom. We try to present the best in the field of dance, music, exhibitions and films. We really hope that the program will be liked by people of all ages," said IIC director KN Shrivastava.

Dhrupad recital by Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar and "Tanashah", a solo dance drama based on Bhagat Singh’s prison diaries performed by renowned classical dancer Navtej Singh Johar, are among the cultural highlights of the program, which also includes a host of exhibitions like "The Future of the Past" and "Khadi: The Fabric of Freedom".

The festival is big on music and dance performances by international artists, and features a jazz concert as well as 'Didida', a contemporary dance from Korea, exploring mythological texts and collective unconsciousness.

It will also tickle the audience's funny bones with a carnival of comedy films, curated by award-winning filmmaker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, showcasing classic comedies from silent cinema to the works of Ernst Lubitsch and Jacques Tati.

The special screenings also include Shyam Benegal’s "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero" and "Ekla Chalo" by Nachiket Patwardhan.

Besides, the food lovers will be spoilt for choices as they'll get to indulge in a culinary journey with the choicest of cuisines such as multi-course Kashmiri Wazwan, famous street treats of New Orleans and a grand feast of Bangladeshi delicacies on offer.

Hosting a whole series of insightful discussions on the nationalist movement, including "Nationalism and Popular Cinema" by professor Ira Bhaskar and "Pioneers of the Modern Renaissance of India" by professor Pradeep Apte, the festival ensures that the visitors have their share of food for thought as well.

The event will also witness the release "IIC Quarterly: Autumn 2024" by NN Vohra, former Jammu and Kashmir governor and life trustee of IIC, with a focus on issues such as the 2024 General Elections and the ongoing strife in Manipur.

The festival will come to a close on October 22. PTI MG RB RB