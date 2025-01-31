IICT, NIFT-Srinagar develop prototype of packaging for Kashmiri handicrafts

Srinagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) and NIFT, Srinagar has developed 36 box prototypes for unique packaging of Kashmiri handicrafts with the aim of boosting sales.

Director IICT Zubair Ahmad said the packaging is an inseparable part of the famed Kashmir handicrafts, which facilitates its foray into international markets in a big way.

"Time has come for artistic packaging to create a unique unboxing experience of the famed arts of Kashmir and boost its market value," Ahmad said.

He called upon business stakeholders associated with Kashmir Arts to carry out firsthand appraisal at its Nowshera campus and adopt the available packaging prototypes, catering to the market needs.

"Kani shawl costing upwards of Rs 2 lakh deserves aesthetic packaging which works like an icing on the cake," he said while stressing upon innovative and affordable packaging to compete in international markets.

He said that IICT, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar, has so far developed 36 box prototypes in five crafts with focus on different types of packaging material, list of vendors prototype dimensions and costing details.

Stressing upon customised packaging as a major prerequisite to boost overseas exports of exquisite hand-made Kashmir products, the IICT, he urged the business stakeholders to adopt unique packaging designs to boost sales.

He said Keeping in view the niche markets that Kashmir crafts cater to, the IICT and NIFT have developed innovative packaging in GI registered crafts of papier mache, shawl, tweed, khatamband and carpet.