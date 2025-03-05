IIFA organisers invite Rajasthan CM to Jaipur event on March 8,9

Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Members of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Organising Committee on Tuesday called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and invited him to the ceremony scheduled to be held in Jaipur on March 8 and 9.

The committee members, including Shabbas Joseph, Viraf Sarkari, and Andre Timmins, met Sharma at his residence and shared details about the upcoming event, an official statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary Shikhar Agarwal, Tourism Administrative Secretary Ravi Jain, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

IIFA, a globally renowned film awards event, is being held in India for the second time, with Jaipur hosting it after Mumbai, the statement added. PTI AG OZ OZ