IIFT, Delhi, off-campus centre to come up in GIFT City: Education ministry

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Union education ministry has approved the establishment of an off-campus centre of IIFT, New Delhi, in Gujarat's GIFT City, officials said on Monday.

The approval has been granted on the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"The Union Ministry of Education, on the advice of the UGC, has approved the establishment of an off-campus centre of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi, at GIFT Tower 2 (Floors 16 and 17), GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat," a senior ministry official said.

"This approval, granted under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, follows the successful fulfilment of conditions outlined in the Letter of Intent issued earlier this year. The initiative marks a significant step toward expanding access to quality education and promoting multidisciplinary learning aligned with National Education Policy, 2020," the official added.

The IIFT was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India.

The institute was granted Deemed to be University status in 2002.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recognised it as a Grade 'A' institution in 2005 and 2015. PTI GJS GJS SZM SZM