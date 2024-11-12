IIIE-2024 to kick off in Kochi with over 300 exhibitors, focus on 'Industry 4.0'

Kochi, November 12 (PTI) The India International Industrial Expo 2024 (IIIE-2024), organised by the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) and Metro Mart, is set to begin on December 13.

The three-day event, which aims to accelerate and promote industrial growth across the state, will be held at the KINFRA International Exhibition Centre in Kochi, running until December 15.

The Expo will be officially inaugurated on December 13 by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to a statement from KSSIA on Tuesday.

Union Minister of MSME Department, Jitan Ram Manjhi, will inaugurate the closing session on December 15.

Supported by the Industries and Commerce Department of Kerala, the MSME Department of India, K-BIP, KINFRA, and Metro Mart, IIIE-2024 will feature more than 300 exhibitors, including some of the leading machine manufacturers from Kerala and beyond. The event will also include participants from international markets.

This expo is expected to play a key role in advancing the 'Industry 4.0' concept in Kerala, providing a significant boost to the state’s industrial landscape.

“This prestigious event will welcome over 10,000 trade visitors, including industry professionals, decision-makers, and potential business collaborators, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and new business ventures,” said M A Nizarudeen, state president of KSSIA.

The expo aims to attract more investment to Kerala, positioning the state as a hub for industry-friendly initiatives, said K P Ramchandran Nair, Chairman of the Expo Organising Committee.

“A key objective of the expo is to provide entrepreneurs in India access to technological expertise from around the world,” said Siji Nair, CEO of the India International Industrial Expo.

The event will also feature a variety of seminars and product presentations, including sensors, robots, and software, added the release. PTI LGK SSK ROH